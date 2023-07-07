Dr. Ross Alexander Officially Named President of Texas A&M University-Texarkana

Sponsor

The Board of Regents of The Texas A&M University System on Thursday named Dr. Ross C. Alexander as the new president of Texas A&M University-Texarkana.

Alexander most recently served as provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs at the University of North Alabama. Under his leadership, UNA established itself as the fastest-growing university in the state, with record retention and graduation rates. Alexander achieved the growth with a focus on online and adult education, global education and workforce development.

“Dr. Alexander brings the right mix of fire, compassion and experience. I believe he will do great things in Texarkana,” said John Sharp, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System. “Dr. Alexander is just what Texas A&M University-Texarkana needs to continue to grow and serve East Texas.”

Alexander takes on the role after former president Dr. Emily Cutrer announced in December she would step down this summer.

Alexander and his wife Lilia—who is originally from Bulgaria—have three young children, Victoria, Madelaine and Ross, Jr.

“I am deeply honored, humbled and thankful to be chosen by the regents and Chancellor Sharp to serve as the next president of Texas A&M University-Texarkana” Alexander said. “My wife Lilia and I are thrilled to raise our family in the vibrant Texarkana community, serving the needs of the region.”

