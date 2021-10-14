TISD To Hold Community Summit; Stakeholders Encouraged to Attend

Texarkana Independent School District is asking parents, students, staff and the community to join them for a Community Summit on Thursday, October 21. The event will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center, 3941 Summerhill Road.

“As part of our Strategic Planning process, it’s now time to embark on an endeavor towards IMAGINE 2026 in an effort to evaluate TISD’s current strengths and challenges in meeting the 21st-century needs of our students,” said Dr. Doug Brubaker, TISD Superintendent of Schools.

“Strategic planning is an ongoing integrated process in high performing organizations. Over the course of the next several months, TISD will implement a strategic planning process,” Brubaker continued.

“Through visioning, developing a mission, examining core values, setting achievable goals and yes, imagining, TISD can move toward attainment of more advanced instructional programming and facilities.”

TISD has hired Cambridge Strategic Services, Dr. Kevin Castner and Dr. Wayne Harris, as consultants to provide critical support for the development of the strategic planning process. Cambridge Strategic Services will provide feedback and monitoring support during the first year of the strategic planning process deployment.

According to Brubaker, “Education across the United States has experienced unprecedented changes that will impact how we educate our students. Now more than ever, we need student, parent, staff, and community input to update our vision, mission and goals for the next five years.”

Next steps, following the Community Summit, will be to establish a Strategic Planning Committee who will meet for three days in November. Their task will be to identify the major strategies and objectives which will shape educational opportunities for students in the years to come.



Action Team Leaders will meet in December 2021 through February 2022. The Strategic Planning Team will receive the Action Teams report and finalize the Strategic Plan which will be presented to the TISD Board of Trustees in March 2022.

Persons interested in being involved on the Strategic Planning Team or Action Teams are encouraged to email Tina Veal-Gooch at tvg@txkisd.net or call 903.794.3651 ext. 1013.

