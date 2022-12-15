Dragons Den Dream Team- “We’re Still Open!”

Advertisement

The Dragons Den located in Genoa has recently changed hands and is now owned and partnered by Jeremy Norman and Matt Gilley of Big Gilley’s BBQ in Ashdown. The Dragons Den Cafe is well known for their cajun take on recipes, comfortable family atmosphere and of course their incredible food, and the new owners want you to know that nothing is changing… except maybe a future expansion!

Jeremy Norman and his silent partner Matt officially took over the Dragons Den last month and are excited to see what the future holds for the business. Jeremy, a father of two and husband to wife Holly, worked as an electrician for the last 18 years traveling all over the country. “I got really burnt out just being on the road all the time, and I really wanted to come home and be able to help my wife raise our boys, Jack and Charlie. The boys love coming to the restaurant with me, helping out, taking food from the tables and doing the dishes. Having them around, and being able to spend so much time with them has made it so worth it,” says Norman.

Matt, Jeremy’s silent partner, came to him with this opportunity a few months ago and Jeremy jumped at the opportunity to work close to home. “Taking over the business has been fairly seamless. We didn’t want to change much of anything in regards to the food so loyal customers haven’t noticed a difference. We love our regulars and want to ensure the community that we aren’t going to take away any of their favorite dishes. We are also still following the same schedule and hours, the only difference right now is that we are waiting on our liquor license to get up to date,” says Norman.

Right now the Dragons Den has their own restaurant located down Genoa Road and still caters to the community, however Jeremy says he wants to see a future expansion of the restaurant by adding onto the outdoor patio in the future. The family friendly restaurant is well known for their jambalaya pasta, their famous cuts of meat and so much more. Families coming to the restaurant can enjoy a game of pool and even pac-man while they wait for their mouthwatering dishes. The Dragons Den Cafe is truly one of the best hidden gems in the Texarkana area!

The Dragons Den Cafe Restaurant Hours are as follows: Closed Monday. Tuesday 11:30-2 & 4:30-8PM.Wednesday-Saturday: 11am-2p.m., 4:30 p.m.-8p.m. Sunday: 11a.m.-3p.m. Dragon’s Den Cafe and Catering is located at 7858 Genoa Rd, Texarkana, AR 71854

Congratulations to the new owners of the Dragons Den Cafe!