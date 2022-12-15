Advertisement

Rhonda Kaye Easley, age 62, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday December 14, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Easley was born July 28, 1960 in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of the area. She was a retired Administrative Assistant for the Luxury Lodges and Kampgrounds of America. Mrs. Easley was a member of Biblical Lifestyle Church. She loved spending time outdoors, birdwatching, gardening, sunning by the pool, and enjoying nature. She also enjoyed cheering on the New Orleans Saints. Mrs. Easley was hardworking and sweet natured. She enjoyed spending time with her family, creating memories. She loved spoiling her grandkids and great grandkids. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wardner and Mary Fitzrandolph and one brother, Robert Fitzrandolph.

She is survived by her husband of twenty-one years, Lance Easley of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sons, Stephen Rayburn of Texarkana, Arkansas, Adamm Easley of Texarkana, Arkansas; five daughters, Michelle McLean and her husband, Johnathan of Texarkana, Arkansas, Jennifer Worthey of Winthrop, Arkansas, Lynnette Easley of Texarkana, Arkansas, Kimberly Easley of Texas, Sarah McClure and her husband, Christopher of Texarkana, Texas; sixteen grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; one sister, Evelyn Skinner of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother, Dr. Richard Fitzrandolph and his wife, Kathy of Little Rock, Arkansas and a host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Bill Bullock officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

