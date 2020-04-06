Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing Begins in Texarkana, Ark. Today

Advertisement
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing started today in Texarkana, Ark. at Lansdell Family Clinic on E. 9th Street.
Lansdell Clinic is located at 3809 E 9th St. in the Shopping Center with Tamolly’s Mexican Restaurant.
Testing is available to residents of any state. Around 1,500 test are available today.
To be screened you must qualify:
- Fever of 100.4ºF within the last 14 days
- Cough/Shortness of Breath
- Pneumonia/Flu-recent
- Traveled outside of the country or state in the last 14 days
- Had contact with anyone who has lab confirmed Novel
- Coronavirus within 14 days of symptom onset
