Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing Begins in Texarkana, Ark. Today

By
Field Walsh
-
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing started today in Texarkana, Ark. at Lansdell Family Clinic on E. 9th Street.

Lansdell Clinic is located at 3809 E 9th St. in the Shopping Center with Tamolly’s Mexican Restaurant.

Testing is available to residents of any state. Around 1,500 test are available today.

To be screened you must qualify:

  • Fever of 100.4ºF within the last 14 days
  • Cough/Shortness of Breath
  • Pneumonia/Flu-recent
  • Traveled outside of the country or state in the last 14 days
  • Had contact with anyone who has lab confirmed Novel
  • Coronavirus within 14 days of symptom onset
