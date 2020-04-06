Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing Begins in Texarkana, Ark. Today

Advertisement



Drive-thru COVID-19 testing started today in Texarkana, Ark. at Lansdell Family Clinic on E. 9th Street.

Lansdell Clinic is located at 3809 E 9th St. in the Shopping Center with Tamolly’s Mexican Restaurant.

Testing is available to residents of any state. Around 1,500 test are available today.

To be screened you must qualify: