$600,000 Worth of Row Boats Stolen from Love’s Truck Stop

Bowie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in solving a theft of $600,000 worth of row boats.

The above pictured trailer and boats were stolen from Love’s Truck Stop sometime between Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4. The truck was not stolen. The trailer was left in the parking lot due to an axle problem but was stolen overnight.

Stolen was a custom aluminum trailer holding 17 carbon fiber competition style row boats.

If you observed this trailer being loaded or removed from the parking lot please notify Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Scott Sartor at 903.798.3194

