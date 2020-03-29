Drug charges filed against Texarkana man

Advertisement

A call to Texarkana, Ark., police in February about a reckless driver has led to drug charges for a local man.

Richard Frederick Sexton, 55, was allegedly sitting in a blue two-door pickup Feb. 29, parked partially on a curb at Crossroad Parkway and McDonalds Lane when officers approached him at about 11:30 a.m., according to a probable cause affidavit. Sexton allegedly told the officers he was on his way to watch his children participate in an event related to Boy Scouts.

After being asked to step out of the truck, officers allegedly noticed a pill wrapped in plastic on the truck’s center console. That observation led to a search of Sexton and his truck.

Along with change and some miscellaneous items, Sexton allegedly had a paper towel in his pocket. The paper towel allegedly contained under two grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe used to smoke the drug. An unloaded rifle was allegedly found in the truck.

Sexton was released March 3 on a $30,000 bond.

Sexton has been formally charged by Miller County prosecutors with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, less than two grams and with possession of drug paraphernalia. Both charges are punishable by up to six years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

As Sexton is free on bond, his next court date is unclear in light of the pandemic. Arkansas courts are postponing court hearings for bonded defendants in light of COVID-19.

Sexton’s case is assigned to Circuit Judge Brent Haltom. No attorney of record is listed for Sexton. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney David Cotten is prosecuting.

