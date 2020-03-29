Advertisement

Red River Commander Col. Stephen M. York issued a statement on the COVID-19 situation.

As I’ve said many times before, and this time is with no exception, I am truly amazed at the work you do and the support you give to our Department of Defense. I know these are trying times and that you’re being asked to do more now than ever before.

As our federal, state, county and local officials continue to exercise their authority to put into place measures meant to protect us, our role as a member of the Defense Industrial Base has never been more important. Just as we do on a daily basis, the Industrial Base is being called upon to perform its critical mission.

As more and more restrictions on movement and social gatherings are being placed on us, I am sure you have questions as to what it means for reporting to the Depot. As stated by the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Defense, the Defense Industrial Base has been defined as an Essential Critical Infrastructure. Then by definition, workers who support, to include employees, contractors, subcontractors and other direct service providers have a special responsibility to maintain your normal work schedules.

As I said, while many federal, state and county localities are putting into place more restrictions on our movement and ability to socially gather, and many military installations across the globe are rising their HPCON (Health Protection Measures) to CHARLIE and going to mission essential only – Red River Army Depot not been relieved of any mission at this point and unless you are on previously approved leave or are teleworking, you are expected to report to the depot as usual.

In order to keep performing our critical mission, Red River Army Depot leadership and employees must remain committed to providing critical support in the safest way possible. We are continuously adjusting our operations to improve social distancing, limiting access to the depot, reducing the number of worker actually on depot where possible and ensuring the safest working environment possible. Leaders at all leaves should continue to assess risk and make decisions to safeguard our workforce and continue mission.

While we’re working in a fluid environment, I would ask all to adhere to all local guidelines when at home and exercise caution to the fullest extent possible. We will lead our way through this and remain the Best Army Depot in the DoD!!

People First. Mission Always.

Stephen M. York COL, USA Commanding

