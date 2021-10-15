Modest Welch, 89 of New Boston, Texas was born March 16, 1932 to the late Willie Welch, Sr. and Maudie Welch. On October 8, 2021 Modest was summoned to his new home. He gained his wings and took flight from Earth to Eternity to be with the Lord.

Modest accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, and was baptized October 1990 at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church in Houston, TX under the Leadership of the late, Pastor L. V. Adams. He attended Nash Independent School District. Prior to retirement, he worked many years as the Manager of Beasley Tire Company in Houston, TX.

Modest is preceded in death by his parents, Willie Welch, Sr. and Maudie Welch, four brothers: Ozell, Ollie, Ivy and Timothy Welch.

Advertisement

Modest leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife, Deloris Welch of Houston, TX, one daughter, Cathy Welch (Huery) Talbert of New Boston, TX, one son, Modest Kevin Welch of Houston, TX plus two bonus children, Kaye Lewis and Keith (Donna) Hill. He also leaves to forever hold him in their hearts, his sister, Willie Mae Walker of Atlanta TX, two brothers, Willie, Jr. (Hazella) Welch and Erwin (Gertrude) Welch both of Nash, TX., Thirteen Grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and church family.

Visitation is Friday, October 15, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Graveside Service and Interment Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Nash Cemetery in Nash, TX. under the Direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

