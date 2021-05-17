AHS Graduation Ceremony Relocated Due to Weather Forecast

Advertisement

The Texarkana Arkansas School District administration has continued to monitor the weather and, based on existing forecast, has determined it necessary to move today’s Arkansas High School commencement ceremony to the First Baptist Church Moores Lane – masks are optional. As mentioned in the graduation invitations, the ceremony at First Baptist Church will begin at 7:00 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Each graduate received ten (10) home-side stadium tickets during graduation practice. Only the ten (10) home-side stadium tickets will be used for guests to attend the ceremony at First Baptist Church. Due to space limitations, no visitor side or rain tickets will be used to enter the ceremony. The doors will close at 7:00 p.m. and remain closed until the conclusion of the ceremony. Late guests will be directed to the overflow area to view the ceremony via livestream.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause; however, it is in the best interest of our students to ensure the commencement exercise is an environment that will not be interrupted by rainfall. The graduation will be streamed live on the Internet. The link is below or you may access the link via the district’s website.

Guests will need to enter the church through the East Foyer entrance. Graduating seniors will use the Atrium entrance; and board of directors, administrators, and teachers will enter through the West Foyer entrance.

No food, drinks, noise makers, or balloons will be allowed in the sanctuary.

First Baptist Church

3015 Moores Lane

Texarkana, TX

https://www.fbctexarkana.org/live-streaming