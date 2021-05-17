U of A Hope-Texarkana Scholarship Recipient Announced

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Grayson Rosenbaum has been awarded the Honors Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $2,400 per academic year. Rosenbaum is a graduate of Garrett Memorial Christian School. He is the grandson of Jack and Beverly Curtis and the son of Lindsey Rosenbaum and Zane Rosenbaum. Grayson plans to pursue a degree in general education at UAHT.

Registration for summer and fall classes at UAHT is open now. To register, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.