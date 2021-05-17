Helen Cook

Advertisement

Helen Eugene Cook, age 93 passed away peacefully May 12,2021 at Bailey Creek Health.

Helen was born April 26,1928 in Camden, AR to the late Lucious & Lona Scott. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Jim Cook; one son, Lamar Cook; great granddaughter, Ava Elizabeth Ryan; two, brothers Jim and Doyle Scott; sisters Lois, Katherine, Rachel, and Martha.

She is survived by her son Jamie Cook (Joan) Monroeville, AL; granddaughter Kimberly Ryan (John) Aviano, Italy; grandson Chris Cook (Karen) Middlebury, IN; great grands Madelyn Ryan, Molly Ryan, Levi Cook, Maggie Cook Brother Fred Scott (Ann) Frenchport, AR.

Helen lived a fulfilled life as a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother & great grandmother. She was a member of First Assembly, Columbus, MS. She worked tirelessly along with her husband operating the Care Center a ministry of the church. Helen was a dedicated Christian and served in many roles within the church. You could safely say she loved her Lord and her family.

Funeral services will be 10 A.M. Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Bro. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be at 2 P.M. in Smackover, AR.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to service.

