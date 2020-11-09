Advertisement

JoAnn Derbin, age 91, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 in a Plano, Texas hospital.

Mrs. Derbin was born December 23, 1928 in Garland City, Arkansas. She was retired from Belk Jones and was a member of the Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Roy Derbin; by two daughters, Cynthia Yeatman and Regina Derbin and by a granddaughter, Marijo Yeatman.

She is survived by one daughter, Linda Rachels of Flower Mound, Texas; four grandchildren, Victoria Rachels, Angela Rachels, Johnny Parker Yeatman, Christian Yeatman and a number of other relatives.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 12:00-1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

