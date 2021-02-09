A&M-Texarkana Announces Attendance Policy for Spring Sports

Advertisement

The Texas A&M University-Texarkana Athletic Department has announced the attendance policy for spring sports at university venues. Because spring sports are played outdoors with a greater ability to follow social distancing protocols the department will allow spectators at competitions.

Spectators will be required to sign in and provide contact information each time they attend a university athletic competition. They must also agree to contact the TAMUT athletic department within 48 hours if they begin to show symptoms of COVID-19 or receive a positive COVID-19 test result. Spectators at all athletic events will be required to wear an appropriate face covering at all times while within the event venue and must remain at least 6 feet apart from other spectators. Family groups will be allowed to sit together but must remain distanced from other family groups or individual spectators at all times.

“We are thrilled that we can allow spectators at our athletic events this spring,” said Director of Athletics Michael Galvan. But at the same time, we are going to strictly enforce the face covering and social distancing requirements. We want our athletes to be able to compete and are happy that we will have fans in attendance, but our first priority is the health and safety of everyone involved.” “We will also stream as many of the events as we can live via the internet as an option for those who are not yet comfortable attending events in person,” Galvan added.

Advertisement

The university will not charge admission to athletic events this year, and there will be no concessions at any of the event venues. To view the upcoming TAMUT athletic schedules and event live stream information visit www.tamuteagles.com or follow the Eagle athletic department on social media.

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

Texas A&M University-Texarkana competes as a member of the NAIA’s Red River Athletic Conference. The university participates in 8 intercollegiate sports including men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, and softball.

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research and service.

