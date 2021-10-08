A&M-Texarkana Receives $25,000

Advertisement

Texas A&M University-Texarkana received a $25,000 donation from the Wayne Garrison Trust as a part of its anniversary scholarship initiative. The university, celebrating 50 years as an institution, 25 years as a member of The Texas A&M University System, and 10 years of breaking new ground, is working to raise a half million dollars in scholarship donations to celebrate a half century in higher education.

The $25,000 donation will be used to fund scholarships for Texas A&M University-Texarkana students. “Contributions like the generous donation we received from the Wayne Garrison Trust are instrumental in the success of our students,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer. “The need for scholarships far surpasses what we are able to provide, so we are thankful to have the support of organizations like the Wayne Garrison Trust who are willing to invest in our students.”

The university will continue its 50-25-10 year anniversary celebration throughout 2021 with several events scheduled during the fall semester. For more information about A&M-Texarkana’s 50 years of service and to learn how you can contribute, visit https://www.tamut.edu/Alumni/Anniversary/50th_Anniversary.html.

Advertisement