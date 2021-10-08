American Medical Association Recognizes CHRISTUS Physician Group for their Care for the Caregivers

As half of healthcare workers report burnout amid COVID-19, AMA acknowledges achievements that Improve Joy in Medicine

The American Medical Association (AMA) recognized 44 health care  organizations as recipients of the 2021 Joy in MedicineTM Health System Recognition  Program. The AMA distinction recognizes health systems with a demonstrated commitment  to preserving the well-being of health care team members by engaging in proven efforts to  combat work-related stress and burnout. 

“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed extraordinary stress on physicians and other health care  professionals,” said AMA President Gerald E. Harmon, M.D. “While it is always important for  health systems to focus on the well-being of care teams, the imperative is greater than ever as  acute stress from combatting the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to higher rates of work  overload, anxiety, and depression. The health systems we recognize today are true leaders in  promoting an organizational response that makes a difference in the lives of the health care  workforce.” 

A national study examining the experiences of physicians and other health care workers who  worked in health care systems during the COVID-19 pandemic found that 38% self-reported  experiencing anxiety or depression, while 43% suffered from work overload and 49% had  burnout. 

Candidates for the Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program were evaluated according to their documented efforts to reduce work-related burnout through system level  drivers. Scoring criteria was based on demonstrated competencies in commitment, assessment,  leadership, efficiency of practice environment, teamwork, and support.

“Practicing medicine can be tremendously rewarding but it is also demanding and at times  emotionally exhausting,” explained Dr. Sam Bagchi, CHRISTUS Health’s Executive Vice  President and Chief Clinical Officer. “Addressing burnout is our moral responsibility. We can  support our employed physicians and clinical partners by understanding burnout contributors, the  consequences and do right by them by coming up with real solutions. At CHRISTUS, we are  focused on relentlessly gathering input from our clinicians and making our care environment  easier to practice in for our physicians.” 

CHRISTUS Physician Group now known across the CHRISTUS Health System as CHRISTUS  Trinity Clinic joins a list of other prestigious national health systems as recipients of the 2021  Joy of Medicine Health System Recognition Program 

Launched in 2019, the Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program is a component of  the AMA’s practice transformation efforts, an ambitious initiative to advance evidence-based  solutions that fill the knowledge gap in effective solutions to the physician burnout crisis. 

“The recognition program offers a roadmap to guide health system leaders who are interested,  engaged and committed in efforts to fight the root causes of burnout in the health care  workforce,” said AMA Vice President of Professional Satisfaction Christine Sinsky, M.D. “The  44 health systems recognized this year by the AMA are creating momentum in the health care  community for a united commitment to wide-spanning change in the culture of medicine that  emphasizes professional well-being in health care. 

The AMA continues to work on every front to address the physician burnout crisis. Through our  research, collaborations, advocacy and leadership, the AMA is working to make the patient‐ physician relationship more valued than paperwork, preventive care the focus of the future,  technology an asset and not a burden, and physician burnout a thing of the past. 

The recipients of 2021 Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program are listed at  https://www.ama-assn.org/press-center/press-releases/ama-recognizes-health-systems-care caregivers

