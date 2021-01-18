Bright Star Shines as Tiger Theatre Company’s Upcoming Musical

Advertisement

Texas High School’s Tiger Theatre Company takes on the musical inspired by a true story and featuring the Tony®-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell.

Bright Star tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ’40s. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost.

Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past – and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. With beautiful melodies and powerfully moving characters, the musical, based on a true story, unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion.

Performances will be Friday and Saturday, January 29 & 30 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, January 31 at 2:00 p.m. in the John Thomas Theatre, 3941 Summerhill Road. Tiger Theatre Company will also offer a Live Stream via https://ttcths.booktix.com on Saturday, January 30 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $10 Adult/$5. Performance and Streaming tickets can be purchased at https://ttcths.booktix.com.

Attendees must wear masks and social distancing will be enforced within the facility.

