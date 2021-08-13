Carl Brewer Named LEISD Police Chief for the 2021-2022 School Year

Advertisement

The Liberty-Eylau Independent School District has hired Carl Brewer as its Police Chief for the 2021-2022 school year.

Brewer brings over two decades of Law Enforcement experience to LEISD. “My code of ethics are trust, loyalty and character,” Brewer Said. “You can tell a lot about people, based on their character. Loyalty and trust can be learned, but your character is within you. I go by the character of people. I want people to understand that I am here to help. I want our community to grow as one and not separate. The kids of this community are our future. We must be examples of the type of life they need to live.”

Brewer obtained his degree in Criminal Justice from the University of North Texas and also minored in Psychology. Brewer also starred on the UNT football team.

“I’ve worked in Law Enforcement all my life,” Brewer said. “When Iw as going to college, I decided to major in Criminal Justice and ascended through the profession, on all levels. From a probation officer to policing for school districts,” said Brewer.

Brewer is married to Regina Brewer and they have two sons, Mario Reese, and CJ Pree.

“Regina has always stood by my side,” said Brewer. “She lifts me up and she encourages me daily. She’s always been there when I needed her. She’s truly the matriarch of our family,” said Brewer.

Brewer is also a member of Omega Phi Fraternity, Inc. “I’m a man of faith and character,” says Brewer. “Like a wise man once said to me, ‘Don’t be afraid to start over, it’s just a new beginning.’ That’s exactly what I’m doing now,” said Brewer. “If people see me in the community, please speak. I love intercity with the people of the community,” said Brewer.

Brewer’s brother, Billy, is the Leopards boys’ basketball coach. “We’ve never actually been able to be co-workers until now,” said Brewer. “Working together will bring our bond closer and it’s great to know I have someone I can lean on. He knows he can come to me with certain situations and I know I can come to him if I need help. We’re going to continue to be there for one another like we always have,” said Brewer.