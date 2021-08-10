Texarkana Chamber’s Robbin Bass Completes Year 1 of Community Development Institute at the University of Central Arkansas

Advertisement

Robbin Bass, director of business retention and expansion for the Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce has recently completed the Year 1 Class of the 35th annual Community Development Institute (CDI) at the University of Central Arkansas on August 6, 2021.

CDI trains community leader and economic development professionals on ways to strengthen their local economies and build communities. This is achieved by developing the ability of participants to identify community assets, set goals, encourage collaboration, and partnerships with stakeholders, and bring communities, organizations, and businesses together to respond to a broad range of economic and quality of life issues.

The complete institute experience is a three-year program, with one week of intensive training per year. Participants move through the program curriculum in cohorts and are exposed to a comprehensive, applied approach to the field of community and economic development.

CDI started in 1987 at the University of Central Arkansas in partnership with Entergy, Southwestern Bell and ARKLA. Since that time, Community Development Institutes have been established in Texas, Idaho, Alabama, and Illinois, and a national governing and certification body, the Community Development Council, has been created.

Robbin was awarded a scholarship through AEP SWEPCO who sponsored her attendance at CDI Year 1.

More information about CDI can be found at www.uca.edu/cdi

The Business Retention and Expansion program is part of the Economic Development Council of the Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce. The goal of the BR&E program is to understand and analyze necessary steps to retain businesses and help them grow and expand. For more information on the Chamber EDC and BR&E programs please contact Robbin Bass at rbass@texarkana.org