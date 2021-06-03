TASD To Host Solution Tree PLC at Work® LIVE Institute

Advertisement

Texarkana Arkansas School District is proud to announce it will host a Professional Learning Communities (PLC) at Work® LIVE Institute, June 2-4, 2021. The institute will be streamed in real time from campuses within the district and will feature leading education experts with firsthand experience using the PLC at Work process to transform teaching and learning.

Recognized as a powerful strategy for sustained, substantive school improvement, the PLC at Work process is driven by three big ideas: focus on learning, build a collaborative culture, and focus on results. In PLCs, teachers work in collaborative teams, and all students learn at high levels.

“We are extremely excited to offer this high level training to educators in our district,” commented Superintendent Dr. Becky Kesler. “Presenters will deliver keynotes and breakout sessions designed to deepen the expertise of educators and provide actionable solutions for the most pressing issues in education.” The live streamed format allows the entire school community to participate, building shared knowledge and increasing collective efficacy.

A special webinar, “Parents As Partners!,” on the evening of the second day of the institute will introduce parents and caregivers to the PLC process and share ways they can support their child’s learning. Parents and caregivers will learn the warning signs that a child is experiencing academic or social-emotional challenges—and show how parents and the school can work collaboratively to overcome them. Parents will also celebrate the culture of schools that emphasizes high levels of learning for all students and understand the importance of focusing on essential learning. Parents will examine the role assessment plays in a child’s education and how teachers use data to provide additional time and support for intervention or extension of essential standards.

This institute is produced and presented by Solution Tree, a premier educational publisher and professional development provider. For more than 20 years, Solution Tree has worked to transform education worldwide, empowering K–12 educators to raise student achievement.

For more information about the event, visit www.SolutionTree.com