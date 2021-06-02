Free Summer Meals Available to Children and Teens, Ages 18 and Younger

Advertisement

Children need nutritious meals to learn, grow and thrive – even when school is out. With the Summer Food Service Program provided by Texarkana Independent School District Child Nutrition Department, children and teens ages 18 and younger can continue to eat healthy throughout the summer at no cost, just by showing up at a participating meal site.

Texarkana locations, dates and times are as follows:

Highland Park Elementary – 401 West 25th Street: Now – July 2 (Monday thru Friday). Breakfast 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. & Lunch 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.;

Westlawn Elementary – 410 Westlawn Drive: June 7 – June 25 (Monday thru Friday). Breakfast 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. & Lunch 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.;

Texas Middle School – 2100 College Drive: June 7 – July 23 (Monday thru Friday). Breakfast 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. & Lunch 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Site closed July 5-9.;

Theron Jones Early Literacy Center – 2600 West 15th Street: June 7 – July 23 (Monday thru Friday). Breakfast 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. & Lunch 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Site closed July 5-9;

Town North Apartments – 4624 Elizabeth Street: June 7 – July 23 (Monday thru Friday). Breakfast 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. & Lunch 11:30 –Noon. Site closed July 5-9;

Pecan Ridge at Rosehill – 2210 West 15th Street: June 7 – July 23 (Monday thru Friday). Breakfast 9:15 – 9:45 a.m. & Lunch 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. Site closed July 5-9.;

The Oaks at Rosehill – 2100 West 12th Street: June 7 – July 23 (Monday thru Friday). Breakfast 8:30 -9:00 a.m. & Lunch 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.. Site closed July 5-9.;

Spring Lake Park Elementary – 4324 Ghio Fish Boulevard: June 7 – July 23 (Monday thru Friday). Breakfast 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. & Lunch 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Site closed July 5-9;

Wake Village Elementary – 400 Wildcat Drive: June 7 – July 30 (Monday thru Friday). Breakfast 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. & Lunch 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Site closed July 5-9;

OPTIONS Academic Alternative High School – Corner of Tucker & Johnson Streets on the Texarkana College campus: June 14 – July 15 (Monday thru Friday). Breakfast 8:00 – 8:45 a.m. & Lunch 11:00 a.m. – Noon. Site closed July 5-9;

Southwest Center – 3222 West 7th Street: June 21 – July 23 (Monday thru Friday). Breakfast 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. & Lunch Noon – 12:30 p.m. Site closed July 5-9;

Texas High School – 4001 Summerhill Road: June 21 – July 29 (Monday thru Friday). Breakfast 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. & Lunch 11:00 a.m. – Noon. Site closed July 5-9;

For more information, contact: 903.792.2231 ext. 2.