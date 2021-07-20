LEISD hires Taqoya Monds as Head Coach of the Lady Leopards

Advertisement

The Liberty-Eylau Lady Leopards basketball team is excited to announce the addition of Taqoya Monds as Head Coach of the Lady Leopards for the upcoming season. The Lady Leopards finished their 2020-2021 campaign with a 15-6 overall record, while finishing second in district play with a record of 6-2. Their phenomenal play during the season gained the Lady Leopards a postseason berth in which they reached the Area Round. “I am so excited to be here at Liberty-Eylau,” Monds said. “I have always admired this team from afar.

This is a talented group of young ladies and I hope to build upon the past success of the program.” Last season, Monds led the North Lamar Pantherettes to a 16-10 overall record, while finishing third in district competition with a 5-4 record. The Pantherettes reached the postseason each of Monds’ seasons as the head coach. Monds also had an outstanding prep career at her alma mater Hugo High School.

The Lady Buffaloes qualified for state while she served as the assistant coach. “It’s amazing to me how much the Liberty-Eylau community feels like home,” Monds said. “Everything about it here reminds me of my hometown where I grew up. The importance of girls basketball at LE is extremely similar to that of Hugo. I can already tell this is going to be a fun ride! Everyone better buckle up!”

Monds is married to David Monds of Warner Robins, Georgia. David and Taqoya met on the campus of Oklahoma State University where Mr. Monds played basketball for the Cowboys basketball team.

The Monds’ have two children, David Monds II (13) and Ariel Monds (8). “Both David and I are excited for our kids to become part of the Leopard Family,” Monds said. “ Great things are happening here at Liberty-Eylau and we can not wait to watch them grow. The Lady Leopard’s theme for the season will be, ‘Together We Elevate’. Please be sure to come and check us out.”