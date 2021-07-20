Advertisement

Noble Pate, age 80, of Leary, Texas, passed away July 18, 2021.

Noble was born on October 28, 1940 in Cass County and was a retired maintenance worker of Hooks ISD.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Pate; brother-in-law, Robert Vowell of New Boston, TX; several nieces and nephews; three special great nieces, Jasmyne Abby, Jade and Jacie Culverhouse of New Boston, TX; extended family, Carolyn Dale Hicks, Christie Brossette, and Karen Manley of Texarkana.

Advertisement

Services will be held Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 10:00 am at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dave Richardson officiating. Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.