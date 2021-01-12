The Sportsplex by HealthCARE Express Hosting Chili Cook-Off Benefiting Friends for a Cause Foundation

Advertisement

If you answered yes to those questions, you should sign up for the Chili Cook-Off Benefiting Friends for a Cause Foundation! It’ll be hosted at The Sportsplex by HealthCARE Express (5610 Richmond Rd., Texarkana, TX 75503) on January 30 from 12 pm to 3 pm. This event is free to the public, but donations to Friends for a Cause are welcome.

To sign up, please visit hcesportsplex.com/chili. Registration for a team for the cook-off requires an entry fee of $25. At the end of the cook-off, whoever is voted the best chili wins a cash prize. There will also be a Crowd Favorite prize funded by attendee donations. Along with the cash prize, the winner of the chili cook-off will be able to choose a charity for Friends for a Cause to donate $1000. Attendees will also have a chance to win awesome prizes from a raffle ticket giveaway.

