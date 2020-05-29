Texarkana Airport Expected to Return to Four Daily Flights in July

Advertisement

Texarkana airport commercial flights will be returning to full schedule in July, according to airport officials.

There are currently two daily flights between Dallas and Texarkana. In June there will only be one daily flight between Texarkana and Dallas.

Airport Director Paul Mehrlich expects flights to return to four times daily in early July.

The new airport hours for June will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

According to Airport Director Paul Mehrlich sneeze guards have been installed to protect airline and rental car employees.

According to Mehrlich, passenger numbers for April were down 92% from the previous year.

