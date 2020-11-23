U of A Hope – Texarkana to Participate in #GivingTuesday 2020

Advertisement

Join the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Foundation as we participate in #GivingTuesday, a national day of generosity. #GivingTuesday is a global movement that unleashes the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. This is a day when you can make a tremendous impact on the UAHT Foundation and, in turn, the lives of our many students. Donations can be made anytime between now and Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

This year, UAHT will be raising funds to complete the Jeff Cook Memorial Endowed Scholarship. Mr. Cook was a beloved business instructor at UAHT. His kindness and generous heart made him and a favorite among his students. During his time at UAHT, Jeff and his wife Catherine established an annual scholarship to help students improve their lives through education.

“I’d like to ask those thinking about giving on #GivingTuesday, to please consider donating in memory of Jeff Cook,” said Catherine Cook. “While Jeff had several careers before settling down to teaching, anyone who knew him learned how much he cared about his students. Teaching at UAHT was a job that Jeff loved and for which he was uniquely gifted. After he passed away, I started an endowment to make sure that his commitment to the students of UAHT would continue in the future. Please consider giving to this endowment during this Giving Tuesday.”

If you would like to contribute to the Jeff Cook Memorial Endowed Scholarship, other scholarships, or establish a scholarship at UAHT, contact the UAHT Foundation at anna.powell@uaht.edu or call 870.722.8516. Donations can be made via PayPal at Givingtuesday.uaht.edu.

No contribution is too small. With your support, we can continue to help students build bridges to better futures!

