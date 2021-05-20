Pleasant Grove High School Journalism Wins Top Publication Awards at State ILPC Convention

The Interscholastic League Press Conference (ILPC) released their 2020-2021 spring awards on May 8, 2021. The Edge newspaper editors Delaynie Keeney, Delia Tuttlebee, and Alex Norton were named 2021 Student Leaders of the Year. The Hawk yearbook was one of six publications in Texas to receive a Gold Star, and The Edge newspaper was one of five publications in Texas to earn a Gold Star. The Gold Star is the top publications award given by the ILPC in Texas. In addition, the Pleasant Grove High School Journalism Department won seven Tops in Texas awards and over 50 4A individual awards. Please see the full list of awards received by the Pleasant Grove High School Journalism Department below. The Hawk Yearbook and The Edge newspaper are advised by Charla Harris. PGTV and film are taught by Colton Mullins.
2021 Student Leader Awards
Print Newspaper Editor of the Year – Delaynie Keeney, Delia Tuttlebee and Alex Norton Newspaper Gold Star – The Edge
Yearbook Gold Star – The Hawk
Broadcast Bronze Star – PGTV
2021 Yearbook Distinguished Merit – The Hawk
2021 Newspaper Distinguished Merit – The Edge
2021 Broadcast Distinguished Merit – PGTV
Tops in Texas
Feature Writing – Gillian Knowles
Sports Page/Spread Design – Sarah Johnson, Delia Tuttlebee
Page One Newspaper Design – Delaynie Keeney
Sports Feature Photo – Emma Beck
Headlines – Staff
Index – Mikki Pope
Academic Spread – Campbell Jackson
4A Yearbook Individual Awards 2019-2020 Yearbook
Theme Section & Development – Kathryn Davis, Rachel Hemphill, Presley Hargrove, Olivia Rochelle, 1st Captions – Pleasant Grove Staff, Honorable Mention
People Section Spread – Hailee Partin, Kyla Prinsen, 2nd
Club/Organization Spread – Isabelle Hackleman, Audrey Fricks, 2nd, Tori Scoggins, Landry Trammell, Honorable Mention
Student Life Feature Story – Katie Ferguson, Lexi Snyder, 3rd
Academic Feature Story – Caroline Maynard, Honorable Mention
Sports Feature Story – Presley Hargrove, Olivia Rochelle, Rachel Hemphill, Kathryn Davis, 2nd Club/Organization Feature Story -Caroline Joyce, 2nd
Academic Photo – Kathryn Davis, 2nd
Club/Organization Photo – Selena Lam, 1st
Portrait Photo – Jasmine Thomas, Honorable Mention
Ad Design – Gracie McDougal, 1st
Index Spread – Mikki Pope, 1st
Feature Spread – Mikki Pope, Honorable Mention
Sports Spread – Kendall Johnson, 2nd
Academic Spread – Campbell Jackson, 1st, Caroline Maynard & Ashley Hernandez, Honorable Mention Personality Profile Story – Rachel Hemphill, Honorable Mention
4A Current Year Yearbook
Feature Spread – Tori Scoggins, Katie Ferguson, 1st
Student Life-Focused Spread – Mollie Hemphill, Katie Ferguson, 2nd
Sports-Focused Spread – Lexi Snyder, Katie Ferguson, 1st
Academics-Focused Spread – Lauren Carroll, Hailey Epps, Katie Ferguson, 1st
Club/Organization Spread – Hailee Partin, Katie Ferguson, 2nd
Blended Coverage Spread – Isabelle Hackleman, Macy Wright, Katie Ferguson, 1st Photo Portfolio – Emma Beck, 1st, Savannah Hoehn, 2nd
4A Newspaper Individual Awards
News Writing – Delaynie Keeney, Honorable Mention
News Feature – Gillian Knowles, Sarah Hale, Delia Tuttlebee, Honorable Mention, Cadence Pov & Gillian Knowles, Honorable Mention
Editorial Writing – Delia Tuttlebee, 2nd & Honorable Mention
Sports News Story – Spencer Richardson, 2nd & Honorable Mention
Sports Feature Story – Sarah Johnson, Honorable Mention
Feature Writing – Gillian Knowles, 1st, Alex Norton, Honorable Mention
Entertainment Feature – Spencer Richardson, 1st, Delaynie Keeney, 3rd
Photo Story – Delia Tuttlebee, 2nd, Nathan Hutcheson, Spencer Richardson, 3rd Personal Column – Nistha Neupane, 1st, Emma Boemke, Honorable Mention
In Depth News/Feature Package – Nistha Neupane, Honorable Mention
Student Art – Delia Tuttlebee, Honorable Mention
Infographic/Sidebar – Delaynie Keeney, Honorable Mention, Spencer Richardson, Honorable Mention Cartoon – Noah Rayburn, Honorable Mention
Sports Page/Spread Design – Sarah Johnson, Delia Tuttlebee, 1st, Alex Norton, Honorable Mention Feature Page/Spread Design – Delaynie Keeney, 3rd, Cadence Pov, Honorable Mention Entertainment Page/Spread Design – Delaynie Keeney, 2nd, Delia Tuttlebee, 3rd News Page/Spread Design – Delaynie Keeney, 1st, Delia Tuttlebee & Haylie Akin, Honorable Mention Editorial Page/Spread Design – Delia Tuttlebee, Alex Norton, 2nd
Page One Newspaper Design – Delaynie Keeney, 1st
Page One News Magazine Design – Delia Tuttlebee, 1st
General News Photo – Jacob Jones, 3rd, Savannah Hoehn, Honorable Mention Feature Photo – Abby Jenkins, 2nd, Tori Scoggins, 3rd
Sports Action Photo – Emma Beck, 1st, Easton Jones, 3rd
Sports Feature Photo – Emma Beck, 1st, Abby Jenkins, 3rd
Portrait Photo – Savannah Hoehn, 1st
Headlines – Staff, 1st
4A Online Newspaper Individual Awards
News Writing – Sarah Hale, Honorable Mention
Feature Writing – Gillian Knowles, 2nd
Personal Column – Gillian Knowles, 3rd
4A Broadcast Individual Awards
Promotion/Commercial/PSA – Alex Murphy, Olivia Kirk, Grayson Taylor, & Noah Neal, 1st