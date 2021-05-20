Pleasant Grove High School Journalism Wins Top Publication Awards at State ILPC Convention

Advertisement

The Interscholastic League Press Conference (ILPC) released their 2020-2021 spring awards on May 8, 2021. The Edge newspaper editors Delaynie Keeney, Delia Tuttlebee, and Alex Norton were named 2021 Student Leaders of the Year. The Hawk yearbook was one of six publications in Texas to receive a Gold Star, and The Edge newspaper was one of five publications in Texas to earn a Gold Star. The Gold Star is the top publications award given by the ILPC in Texas. In addition, the Pleasant Grove High School Journalism Department won seven Tops in Texas awards and over 50 4A individual awards. Please see the full list of awards received by the Pleasant Grove High School Journalism Department below. The Hawk Yearbook and The Edge newspaper are advised by Charla Harris. PGTV and film are taught by Colton Mullins.

2021 Student Leader Awards

Print Newspaper Editor of the Year – Delaynie Keeney, Delia Tuttlebee and Alex Norton Newspaper Gold Star – The Edge

Advertisement

Yearbook Gold Star – The Hawk

Broadcast Bronze Star – PGTV

2021 Yearbook Distinguished Merit – The Hawk

2021 Newspaper Distinguished Merit – The Edge

2021 Broadcast Distinguished Merit – PGTV

Tops in Texas

Feature Writing – Gillian Knowles

Sports Page/Spread Design – Sarah Johnson, Delia Tuttlebee

Page One Newspaper Design – Delaynie Keeney

Sports Feature Photo – Emma Beck

Headlines – Staff

Index – Mikki Pope

Academic Spread – Campbell Jackson

4A Yearbook Individual Awards 2019-2020 Yearbook

Theme Section & Development – Kathryn Davis, Rachel Hemphill, Presley Hargrove, Olivia Rochelle, 1st Captions – Pleasant Grove Staff, Honorable Mention

People Section Spread – Hailee Partin, Kyla Prinsen, 2nd

Club/Organization Spread – Isabelle Hackleman, Audrey Fricks, 2nd, Tori Scoggins, Landry Trammell, Honorable Mention

Student Life Feature Story – Katie Ferguson, Lexi Snyder, 3rd

Academic Feature Story – Caroline Maynard, Honorable Mention

Sports Feature Story – Presley Hargrove, Olivia Rochelle, Rachel Hemphill, Kathryn Davis, 2nd Club/Organization Feature Story -Caroline Joyce, 2nd

Academic Photo – Kathryn Davis, 2nd

Club/Organization Photo – Selena Lam, 1st

Portrait Photo – Jasmine Thomas, Honorable Mention

Ad Design – Gracie McDougal, 1st

Index Spread – Mikki Pope, 1st

Feature Spread – Mikki Pope, Honorable Mention

Sports Spread – Kendall Johnson, 2nd

Academic Spread – Campbell Jackson, 1st, Caroline Maynard & Ashley Hernandez, Honorable Mention Personality Profile Story – Rachel Hemphill, Honorable Mention

4A Current Year Yearbook

Feature Spread – Tori Scoggins, Katie Ferguson, 1st

Student Life-Focused Spread – Mollie Hemphill, Katie Ferguson, 2nd

Sports-Focused Spread – Lexi Snyder, Katie Ferguson, 1st

Academics-Focused Spread – Lauren Carroll, Hailey Epps, Katie Ferguson, 1st

Club/Organization Spread – Hailee Partin, Katie Ferguson, 2nd

Blended Coverage Spread – Isabelle Hackleman, Macy Wright, Katie Ferguson, 1st Photo Portfolio – Emma Beck, 1st, Savannah Hoehn, 2nd

4A Newspaper Individual Awards

News Writing – Delaynie Keeney, Honorable Mention

News Feature – Gillian Knowles, Sarah Hale, Delia Tuttlebee, Honorable Mention, Cadence Pov & Gillian Knowles, Honorable Mention

Editorial Writing – Delia Tuttlebee, 2nd & Honorable Mention

Sports News Story – Spencer Richardson, 2nd & Honorable Mention

Sports Feature Story – Sarah Johnson, Honorable Mention

Feature Writing – Gillian Knowles, 1st, Alex Norton, Honorable Mention

Entertainment Feature – Spencer Richardson, 1st, Delaynie Keeney, 3rd

Photo Story – Delia Tuttlebee, 2nd, Nathan Hutcheson, Spencer Richardson, 3rd Personal Column – Nistha Neupane, 1st, Emma Boemke, Honorable Mention

In Depth News/Feature Package – Nistha Neupane, Honorable Mention

Student Art – Delia Tuttlebee, Honorable Mention

Infographic/Sidebar – Delaynie Keeney, Honorable Mention, Spencer Richardson, Honorable Mention Cartoon – Noah Rayburn, Honorable Mention

Sports Page/Spread Design – Sarah Johnson, Delia Tuttlebee, 1st, Alex Norton, Honorable Mention Feature Page/Spread Design – Delaynie Keeney, 3rd, Cadence Pov, Honorable Mention Entertainment Page/Spread Design – Delaynie Keeney, 2nd, Delia Tuttlebee, 3rd News Page/Spread Design – Delaynie Keeney, 1st, Delia Tuttlebee & Haylie Akin, Honorable Mention Editorial Page/Spread Design – Delia Tuttlebee, Alex Norton, 2nd

Page One Newspaper Design – Delaynie Keeney, 1st

Page One News Magazine Design – Delia Tuttlebee, 1st

General News Photo – Jacob Jones, 3rd, Savannah Hoehn, Honorable Mention Feature Photo – Abby Jenkins, 2nd, Tori Scoggins, 3rd

Sports Action Photo – Emma Beck, 1st, Easton Jones, 3rd

Sports Feature Photo – Emma Beck, 1st, Abby Jenkins, 3rd

Portrait Photo – Savannah Hoehn, 1st

Headlines – Staff, 1st

4A Online Newspaper Individual Awards

News Writing – Sarah Hale, Honorable Mention

Feature Writing – Gillian Knowles, 2nd

Personal Column – Gillian Knowles, 3rd

4A Broadcast Individual Awards

Promotion/Commercial/PSA – Alex Murphy, Olivia Kirk, Grayson Taylor, & Noah Neal, 1st