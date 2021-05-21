Thelma J. Evans Celebrated Her 100th Birthday Last Week

Advertisement

On Friday, May 14th Thelma J. Evans became a Centenarian. Born in 1921 in Ashdown, AR, Evans remembers growing up in our area where she later moved to Texarkana, AR in 1944. She lived through the Great Depression, World War II and other world events. She still lives in the home that her husband William, son William Taft, and brother-in-law Amon Evans remodeled many years ago. She is an avid reader, especially of her Bible. She has been a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church since 1944, and is still an active member today. She worked for Day & Zimmerman Inc. Lone Star Division until she retired.

Her birthday celebration included a drive by celebration and a Gala in her honor. Attendees included community members and many of her family members. The evening ended as they sang happy birthday to Mrs. Evans and toasted with sparkling cider. Mrs. Evans attributes her long life to prayer, visiting her doctors, taking her medications, and helping others whenever she can. Thelma has three sons, nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, twenty great-great-grandchildren, and two great-great-great children.