Advertisement

According to the National Weather Service, severe thunderstorms will develop late Wednesday morning and will move across our region through late Wednesday night.

In addition, heavy rainfall with a threat for flash flooding will be possible across the region. The flash flooding threat is strongest along and south of Interstate 20.

Large hail and flash flooding are the highest threats. Tornado risk is low.

The Texarkana area is forecast to receive 1-1.5 inches of rain.