Ace of Clubs House Receives Historic Preservation Grant from National DAR

The historic Ace of Clubs House has been awarded a $6,500 National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Preservation Grant to assist with the restoration of windows.

“We are extremely excited to have received this grant from the National DAR and we are grateful to our local Lone Star DAR chapter for having sponsored us in our application for these funds. This acknowledgment of the importance and historical significance of our community’s Ace of Clubs House means a great deal,” said Velvet Hall Cool, Board President of the Texarkana Museums System.

Built in 1885, the historic Ace of Clubs House is on both the State of Texas and National Historic Registers and is an integral part of the landscape of historic downtown Texarkana. Mrs. Olivia Smith Moore donated the unique property, built in the shape of a club, to the Texarkana Museums System in the 1980s to fulfill her desire to help maintain the history of our region. It has been visited by Bob Villa and featured on HGTV’s Christmas Castles.

“Our Lone Star DAR Chapter is always dedicated to supporting this area of our regional history. Mrs. Moore herself was a member of our chapter and this home and the Texarkana Museums System correspond well with our mission of historic preservation and education. Our partnerships inevitably have a significant impact to the community,” stated Tammie Duncan Blackburn, Regent of the Lone Star Chapter of the DAR.

This grant allows the Ace of Clubs House to utilize City of Texarkana, Texas Hotel Occupancy Tax Funds as matching funds. This doubles the impact of the grant and provides a much-needed $13,000 budget for window repairs in an effort to salvage the original glass. With 77 windows in this home and each window costing $750 to $1,000, the Ace of Clubs House and Texarkana Museums System still need more community support.

Donations can be made by Mail: Ace of Clubs House Restoration Fund, 219 N State Line, Texarkana, TX 75501 Phone: 903-793-4831 Online: www.TexarkanaMuseums.org/AceofClubsHouse

