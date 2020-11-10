TISD Board of Trustees Names Dr. Doug Brubaker Lone Finalist for Superintendent of Schools

Advertisement

During a Tuesday, November 10, 2020 called meeting of the Texarkana Independent School District Board of Trustees, members unamiously approved the naming of Dr. Doug Brubaker as Lone Finalist for the position of Superintendent of Schools.

“The TISD Board of Trustees is excited to bring Dr. Doug Brubaker to Texarkana,” said Fred Norton, Jr., President. “We believe we have hit another home run with his selection, finding him to be a transformational servant-leader in the tradition of Larry Sullivan, James Henry Russell and Paul Norton.”

“His commitment to public education began when he was a new fourth grade teacher at Birdville ISD in Ft. Worth, TX, and his record of success in every position he has served since perfectly prepared him for the opportunities presented at TISD. He is uncommonly bright, energetic and innovative, and we know he will love our kids and work tirelessly to ensure their success as much as we do. Dr. Brubaker and our strong Leadership Team will complement each other as they continue to make TISD the place to be,” continued Norton.

In his career to date, Brubaker has served as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, department director, assistant superintendent, associate superintendent and superintendent in several school districts in Texas (Birdville ISD, Mansfield ISD, Carroll ISD, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, Garland ISD) and Arkansas (Fort Smith Public Schools).

He has worked in public school districts ranging from approximately 7,000 to 57,000 students for 24 years. As an administrator, he has guided the implementation of major initiatives including multiple bond programs, 1:1 technology deployments, strategic planning, curriculum updates and security upgrades.

Brubaker’s commitment to community service is reflected in his involvement in local Chambers of Commerce, disaster relief efforts and civic organizations. He also brings extensive experience forging strong partnerships between K-12 school districts, institutions of higher education and area businesses in order to expand opportunities for students. On the national level, Brubaker’s involvement in professional organizations includes service on the CoSN Empowered Superintendent Advisory Board and conference presentations on a range of topics.



“Texarkana ISD is an outstanding school district known throughout the region for its innovative and inspiring educational opportunities,” said Dr. Doug Brubaker, Lone Finalist for TISD Superintendent of Schools. “I am very excited about joining TISD as superintendent and learning more about the factors that have contributed to its success. I also look forward to working collaboratively with the district’s Board of Trustees, educators, parents and community members to build on this strong foundation.”

Brubaker holds a Phd in Educational Computing with a Concentration in Educational Administration from the University of North Texas, a Master’s in Elementary Education from the Texas Christian University and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Kansas. He has taught a variety of subjects including curriculum, instruction and school finance for three universities.

Brubaker and his wife, Heather, have been married for 22 years and have one daughter who will be a student in the district. His first day to report to TISD will be January 4, 2021.



TISD began their search for a new superintendent in July 2020 following t he resignation of Paul Norton who was appointed as Superintendent of Schools at Lake Travis ISD. On July 21, 2020, trustees unanimously voted to approve Thomas & Horton, LLP as the third-party firm to lead the search for the district’s top position based upon their 20 years of experience with superintendent searches. As of August 3, 2020, the vacancy was opened and applications were taken through October 2, 2020. Forty-six applicants from seven different states applied. Thirty-four of those applicants held doctoral degrees, three were deputy superintendents, ten were assistant superintendents, ten were assistant superintendents, twelve were directors and eight were principals.

The TISD Board of Trustees will vote to formally name Brubaker as Superintendent of Schools on December 1, 2020 following the state-mandated 21-day waiting period.