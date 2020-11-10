3rd Annual Chili Cook-off to Benefit Texarkana Fallen Bikers Memorial Wall

Advertisement

The 3rd Annual Chili Cook-Off hosted by the Texarkana Fallen Bikers Memorial Wall was held on Saturday, November 8 at the Harley Davidson store in Texarkana.

The benefit was held in order to raise funds to help cover the costs of building the Fallen Bikers Memorial Wall. The memorial site will be built with a park setting and will serve as a place to honor and remember the fallen from the motorcycle community.

Members of the community came together Saturday and competed to see who made the best chili. Guests paid $10 for all you can eat tickets and were given a sampling cup to taste the competitor’s chili. Competitor’s paid $25 to enter the contest. The organization also had merchandise available for purchase and were accepting donations as guests mingled and enjoyed themselves, which is all Mike Thacker, president of the organization, really wanted. “It’s been a bad year and we just want everyone to come out and have a good time,” he said.

At 2:30 p.m., a half hour before the event ended, winners were announced and presented with their awards. Awards were given to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners, as well as a People’s Choice award.

“I have no idea how much we raised today but I think it was a pretty good turnout,” said Darlene Graham, secretary of the organization. The organization has held benefits and various occasions to raise money for this project over the years and are planning to build the wall on South State Line.

More information about the organization and their events can be found at the organization’s Facebook Page.

If you wish to donate to the wall, additional information may be found at the website.

