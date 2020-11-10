Hospice of Texarkana Participates in Veteran’s Program

Advertisement

Americans across the country celebrate Veterans Day on November 11, a special day to salute the men and women who have bravely served our country in the military.

These fellow Americans have made profound sacrifices in defense of freedom and they deserve our heartfelt thanks and appreciation. Honoring our nation’s Veterans includes supporting them throughout their entire lives, especially at the end.

As our nation marks Veterans Day on November 11, Hospice of Texarkana deepens its commitment to increase Veterans’ access to compassionate, high quality hospice and palliative care for those who are facing serious and life-limiting illness. As part of this commitment, Hospice of Texarkana participates in an innovative program, We Honor Veterans, developed by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Through We Honor Veterans, we are ensuring that our organization is equipped to address the unique needs of our nation’s Veterans.

The liberty that we, as US citizens, enjoy comes at a price paid by these valiant men and women. Let each of us make sure we do our part to recognize and support them throughout their lives.

If you know a Veteran who is in need of the special care hospice brings to people facing serious and life-limiting illness, please reach out and help them learn more about the services that hospice and palliative care can provide. Contact Hospice of Texarkana to learn more about the ways we support our nation’s heroes, by calling 903-792-4263 or visiting www.hospiceoftexarkana.org.

To all our nation’s Veterans, thank you.

About Hospice of Texarkana, Inc. – an independent, nonprofit hospice serving a 50-mile area in northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas. Hospice care is intensive comfort care that alleviates pain and suffering, enhancing the quality of life for patients with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones by addressing their medical, emotional, spiritual and grief needs. For more information, call 903-794-4263 or visit www.hospiceoftexarkana.com.

