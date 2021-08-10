TISD Sweeps Regional Teacher of the Year Categories

Advertisement

Texarkana Independent School District has swept the slate with TISD teachers, Tara Droske and Robin Hilton, being chosen as the Region VIII Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year, respectively. They will now be part of a group of 40 regional teachers of the year to be considered for one of six state finalists.

Droske, who has 12 years in education, serves as a Kindergarten Teacher at Morriss Elementary School. She believes that a strong teacher is constantly learning, changing, growing, collaborating, engaging their students, building relationships and growing leaders. Droske considers herself a lifelong learner and is always willing to share her knowledge and experience with others.

Hilton is an 8th Grade Social Studies Teacher at Texas Middle School who has been in the field of education for 29 years. She has dedicated her life to teaching and fostering the love of lifelong learning in her students. Hilton’s teaching style is to teach the child, not the subject, in an effort to make classroom learning fun and personal.

“I am so thrilled for these two outstanding TISD teachers,” said Dr. Doug Brubaker, Superintendent of Schools. “It was quite exciting to receive the notification from the Regional ESC and to find that we had not one but two moving forward to the state level. Tara and Robin exemplify the best of the best. They are dedicated to the profession and not only inspire the students they teach but their co-workers as well.”

Since 1969, the Texas State Teacher of the Year (TOY) Program has honored excellence in classroom education and provided a forum to highlight many outstanding educators whose efforts and example have inspired their students, their colleagues and the communities they serve.

As the Region VIII ESC Teachers of the Year, Droske and Hilton will be recognized during the TEA State Board of Education Teacher of the Year Banquet in Austin in October, or another date to be determined. They will serve as a travelling ambassador for public education to speak for, motivate and exemplify the contributions of the teaching profession along with helping to identify and recruit teachers.