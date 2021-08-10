Advertisement

Stanley Buckley, 72, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away August 8, 2021. He was born December 1, 1948 to Jesse and Eunice Buckley in Texarkana, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Sue Buckley, Jackie Buckley, Gary Buckley, and a son, Chad Buckley.

Stanley is survived by his two sons, John Buckley and wife Melissa of Harrah, Oklahoma, David Buckley and wife Rachell of Texarkana, numerous grandchildren; and a brother Carl Buckley of Texarkana.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home- Arkansas.