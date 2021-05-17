U of A Hope-Texarkana Announces Outstanding Alum of the Year

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) began honoring an annual outstanding alumnus in the year 2000. This individual is someone who renders special and outstanding service to the College, brings distinction to the College, and/or brings recognition to the College through outstanding service and significant contributions to his or her community, state and/or nation. UAHT is proud to announce the 2021 recipient of the Outstanding Alum Award is Lindsey Braden Gonzalez of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Gonzalez is a 2014 graduate of Spring Hill High School. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from UAHT in 2016 with an Associate of Arts Degree. She continued her education at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology. Lindsey now works as a medical laboratory scientist in molecular diagnostics at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

According to her nomination letter, “When you meet Lindsey, you do not forget her. Above all things, she is kind, thoughtful, and has a truly sparkling personality full of love for life and everyone around her. Lindsey came to UAHT with a clear plan for her future. While at UAHT, she was a member of Phi Theta Kappa and the Shooting Sports Team.”

Advertisement

Lindsey is passionate about research, wildlife, and the medical field. She spent many hours involved in shadow programs at the Little Rock Zoo and San Diego Zoo while pursuing her bachelor’s degree. “Her continued commitment to education has put her in the position to perform laboratory research that will save lives,” the letter stated.

In addition to her commitment to academics and research, Lindsey has been active within her community and beyond. She was part of a disaster relief team during hurricane Harvey in Texas and the catastrophic flooding in Louisiana. She has served as an International Humanitarian Aid in Honduras. “The most important impact that Lindsey has left on her community has been her work with the Rock Creek Student Ministry, AWANAS children’s ministry, and as a Campus Ministry Intern at Arkansas Tech University,” her letter stated.

“UAHT has and always will hold a special place in my heart,” said Gonzalez. “Not only was I provided with a nurturing environment to learn and grow as a young professional, but I had professors who pursued me and pushed me to academic success. Winning this award is a continuation of the support that UAHT has always shown me. For that, I am grateful and humbled. Ultimately, I want to say thank you to UAHT for providing a foundation that has allowed me to achieve success and go further than I could have imagined.”

Please join the UAHT family in congratulating Lindsey Braden Gonzalez on being selected as the 2021 Outstanding Alum at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana.