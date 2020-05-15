U of A Hope-Texarkana Scholarship Recipient Announced

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Jade Perry has been awarded the Bridge Scholarship to attend the College.

This award is $1,000 per academic year. Perry is a graduate of Fouke High School. She is the daughter of Raynee Crabtree and Michael Perry. Jade plans to study general education at UAHT.

Registration for summer and fall classes at UAHT is underway now. To register, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.

