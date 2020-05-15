Texas Teen Launches Project for Graduating Students in Foster Care

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, TX (May 2020) – Operation PAL (Preparation for Adult Living) recently launched to support high school seniors in foster care as they graduate and adjust to life as an adult. Allie Graves is leading the project as a former foster youth, 2020 graduate and the current Miss Texas’ Outstanding Teen. Her goal is to support graduating seniors who are transitioning from foster home to college or career in the midst of COVID-19 by providing gift cards to set a foundation and alleviate financial burden.

Texas is home to nearly 500 graduating high school seniors living in foster care. Foster families are doing their best to overcome the crisis brought on by COVID-19 but they need more help. COVID-19 has impacted our entire country and child abuse cases have been shown to increase during times of disaster. May is also National Foster Care Month and a time to support each other and the most vulnerable members of our community however possible. Graves is challenging Texans to donate by June 1.

“This is a huge accomplishment for all of the 2020 graduating seniors during the pandemic but living in foster care and successfully graduating from high school is a milestone that MUST be celebrated,” Graves said. “Together, we can make their transition to adult living a bit easier.”

Operation PAL has set a goal to provide each graduating senior with at least $100 in gift cards and has partnered with Hunter Beaton of Day 1 Bags to provide a backpack for each graduate as well. Gift cards will be distributed evenly between each graduate in June. More information, including donation information, may be found at fb.me/operationpal.