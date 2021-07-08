Voice and Piano Lessons Offered at UA Hope-Texarkana

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas at Hope will offer voice and piano lessons this fall taught by Haley Patillo Thompson. Thompson was born to Christian songwriter David Patillo, who immersed her in music from a young age on his concert tours. She earned an Associate of Arts in Music from Texarkana College, a Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance from Henderson State University, and a Master of Music in Vocal Performance from Stephen F. Austin State University.

Haley has taught voice, piano, music appreciation, and music theory at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana, Messenger College, and Texarkana First Baptist School of Worship Arts. She enjoys music history, music theory, hymns, and sacred music of all genres.

Thompson has sung as a soloist with the Texarkana Regional Chorale, Henderson State University Concert Choir, and Stephen F. Austin State University Choral Union. She sang the role of Amahl in Menotti’s opera Amahl and the Night Visitors. She has given recitals for the AR-TX Music Connection and Texarkana College. Additionally, she serves as a guest musician for various events and churches.

Lessons can be scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Evening lessons may be available upon demand. Credit and non-credit lessons are available.

For Credit Lessons:

Cost: $350 for Hempstead County residents; $360 for all other counties

Contact: Chloe’ Russell • 870.722.8270 • chloe.russell@uaht.edu

Non-Credit Lessons:

Cost: $350 flat fee

Contact: Akili Moses Israel • 870.722.8102 • akili.mosesisrael@uaht.edu