UA Cossatot Announces their LPN Graduates

UA Cossatot hosted a Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) graduation and pinning ceremony on Friday, June 25, at the UA Cossatot Bank of Lockesburg Historic Gymnasium.

Graduates included: Sanjuana Alvarez-Hernandez, Victoria Boyd, Heather Bradshaw, Dondria Burdette, Rosio Cisneros, Brittany Crumpler, Elizabeth DiBucci, Yatzari Dominguez, Hannah Fry, Myranda Gross, Caitlin Harding, Evie Harris, Crystal Hernandez, Alondra Lerma, Haley Manasco, Ana Martinez, Leslie Martinez, Emily McCarley, Hannah Pate, Alexis Rubio, Gabriela Ruiz, Shyla Schwartz, Maeghan Vaughn, Caylee Young, Victoria Alfaro, Ada Camarillo, Aldair Guerrero, Kimberly McCauley, Samantha Molina, JaQuasha Ogden, and Hailey Oglesby.

The Practical Nursing Program offers two educational formats for students, an 11-month day program that begins in August and ends in June and an 18-month evening program that begins in January and ends in June of the following year. Students successfully completing the Practical Nursing Program Course are awarded a Technical Certificate. The course of study meets the requirements of the Arkansas State Board of Nursing, and after graduation, students are eligible to apply for the State licensing examination to become an LPN.

Dr. Ashley Aylett, Vice Chancellor for Academics, stated “we are extremely happy we were able to gather in-person to celebrate these LPN graduates. We are always proud of all our graduates, but we are especially proud of this LPN cohort. The COVID-19 pandemic made the past year extremely difficult to navigate for most everyone. This particular group of LPN students experienced a complete change in the way the nursing program was delivered—requiring them to transition to several months of virtual learning, testing, and clinical. These students’ dedication and determination are evident through the successful completion of the program during a time like none of us have experienced. This was also our first time hosting the nursing pinning combined with the conferral of degrees. This allowed students and families to gather for a single ceremony versus two as we have done in the past. We feel the single ceremony was extremely meaningful and successful.”

For more information on UA Cossatot’s LPN program, contact Medical Education at 870-584-1211.