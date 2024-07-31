Sponsor

Chad Dennis Goza, age 50, of Gresham, Oregon, formerly Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, July 29, 2024, in a local hospice facility surrounded by his family.

Chad was born on February 6, 1974, in Texarkana, Texas. He was an aerospace welder for Precision Castparts Corp. in Portland, Oregon, and a graduate of Texas High School in Texarkana, Texas. He had a funny, quiet sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. He was an avid golfer and photographer and took great pride in spending time with his family and friends. Chad was a natural leader and cared about his co-workers. He was always willing to lend a hand.

He is preceded in death by his father and stepmother, John and Carla Goza.

He is survived by his mother, Winnie Strickland, of Texarkana, Texas; one sister and brother-in-law, Wendy and Trent Waibel of Boring, Oregon; one son, Logan Huddleston-Goza of Texarkana, Texas; his four nieces, Camryn, Kendall, Kassidy, and Callie; his aunts, Mary Gene Moon, of Texarkana, Texas; and Phyllis Lane of Crowley, Texas; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends and other relatives.

A Celebration of Chad’s life will be at 11:00 A. M. on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas, with Rev. Dennis Gibbons officiating. Burial will be in ______________________.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, August 9th, from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks, Texarkana, Texas 75503.