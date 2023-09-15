End of Summer Weekend Gig & Event Guide

Sponsor

Friday:

67 Landing- Moss Brothers Band

Redbone Magic Brewing- Living Proof Band

Twisted Fork- Blackstrapp

Fat Jacks- Eric Sharp

1923 Banana Club- Travis Mathews & Company

Saturday:

67 Landing- Black Ice

Redbone Magic Brewing- Trophy Husband Band

Twisted Fork- Trivia

Fat Jacks- Jeremy Cochran

1923 Banana Club- The Experience

Events:

Gateway Farmers Market- Saturday

“This coming Saturday, September 16th, 2023, Gateway Farmers Market is hosting

“Annual Fall Tailgates & Tables” *8 am – 2 pm (No Early Birds)*

Our annual vendors will be set up at the market at 7:00 am

!! NO Trailers are allowed !!

Bring your family & friends out and enjoy the day with us!

Please share our post and help us get the news out to our community.

Things to expect at the market this Saturday are:

*Local fresh Vegetables

*Home canned (pickles, salsa, jellies, chow chow, relish, pepper sauce)

*USDA Meat (beef, chicken, water buffalo)

*Home baked goods

*Homegrown eggs

*Homemade crafts

*Yard sale items

*Boutique items

*Handmade wood work items

*Homemade toys

*Floral arrangements

*Natural skin products

*Custom printing, and much more.

*Plenty of parking,

*Clean restrooms”