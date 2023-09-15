End of Summer Weekend Gig & Event Guide

Friday:
67 Landing- Moss Brothers Band
Redbone Magic Brewing- Living Proof Band
Twisted Fork- Blackstrapp
Fat Jacks- Eric Sharp
1923 Banana Club- Travis Mathews & Company
Saturday:
67 Landing- Black Ice
Redbone Magic Brewing- Trophy Husband Band
Twisted Fork- Trivia
Fat Jacks- Jeremy Cochran
1923 Banana Club- The Experience
Events:
Gateway Farmers Market- Saturday
“This coming Saturday, September 16th, 2023, Gateway Farmers Market is hosting
“Annual Fall Tailgates & Tables” *8 am – 2 pm (No Early Birds)*
Our annual vendors will be set up at the market at 7:00 am
!! NO Trailers are allowed !!
Bring your family & friends out and enjoy the day with us!
Please share our post and help us get the news out to our community.
Things to expect at the market this Saturday are:
*Local fresh Vegetables
*Home canned (pickles, salsa, jellies, chow chow, relish, pepper sauce)
*USDA Meat (beef, chicken, water buffalo)
*Home baked goods
*Homegrown eggs
*Homemade crafts
*Yard sale items
*Boutique items
*Handmade wood work items
*Homemade toys
*Floral arrangements
*Natural skin products
*Custom printing, and much more.
*Plenty of parking,
*Clean restrooms”