76-Year-Old DeKalb Man Arrested For Indecency With Teen Boy

TEXARKANA, Texas–A 76-year-old DeKalb man has been charged with indecency with a child by contact involving a 15-year-old boy.

Robert Daniel Bailey Jr. was arrested last week on the charges and is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $100,000, court records show. He is accused of offering the teen work performing labor and yard work around his house and shop in mid-August, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The teen reportedly told his parents after Bailey had touched him, exposed himself and showed the boy pornography involving men. Bailey allegedly “intimidated” the boy into sending him a sexually oriented photo.

The boy allegedly reported that the work situation had been fine for a few days until Bailey began asking him sexually oriented questions and touching his body. The boy said he did not know Bailey until he asked him if he wanted to earn some money doing odd jobs around his property.

If convicted of indecency with a child by sexual contact, Bailey faces two to 20 years in prison.