Mistletoe Market Cancellation 2021

Advertisement

On behalf of the Junior League of Texarkana, the Board of Directors has officially cancelled the annual Mistletoe Market set for December 3-5, 2021, at the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center. This year would have been the 35th anniversary of our hosting the event that kicks off Christmas shopping for many in our local community. This unique fundraiser celebrates the holiday season with shopping and entertainment, as well as also provides substantial contributions for our numerous philanthropic projects and community assistance grants.

Following increased and overwhelming concern for the public health and safety of our League members, partners and the entire area, the Board believes this difficult decision is the right choice. While we are certainly disappointed this year’s Mistletoe Market will no longer take place as originally planned, we believe we have a sincere duty to our patrons and local community. Every year we are impressed with the overwhelming generosity from our local and regional partners, and we look forward to continuing these efforts with you for our 2022 Mistletoe Market as well as other events in the near future.

The Board of Directors will continue to address these uncharted times together with compassion as our members strive to promote the mission of the Junior League of Texarkana through other creative outlets. Presently, the League and the Mistletoe Market planning committee is working to transition as much of the traditional Mistletoe Market into virtual events, as well as potentially multiple events that can be held in a smaller setting to provide us additional fundraising opportunities for the remaining year. As we continue to meet the needs of our local children in the areas of hunger, literacy and poverty, we will continue to raise funds to provide the necessary resources. Stay tuned for these exciting details so you can make plans to join us!

Advertisement

Your continued patience and cooperation are much appreciated during this unprecedented time. We are grateful to serve the Cities of Texarkana, Texas and Texarkana, Arkansas and the surrounding areas with the leadership of our trained women volunteers. For any questions and concerns, please direct all to the 2021-2022 League President, Rhonda Jones, at jltexarkana@valornet.com.