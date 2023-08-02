Evening Welding Courses to be Offered at UA Texarkana Campus

Sponsor

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will offer evening welding courses on the UA Texarkana campus beginning this fall semester. The courses will lead to a Certificate of Proficiency in Welding. According to BLS.gov, the median annual wage for welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers is $47,010.

The following courses will be available in the fall semester:

•General Tool and Safety, Mondays, 5:30-8:50 p.m.

•Basic Welding, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30-8:00 p.m.

The course will be taught by NCCER-certified welding instructor Jill Yates, who has over 15 years of experience teaching welding. Yates graduated from the University of North Texas and attained her welding training at the Hobart Welding Institute. Over the years, her focus on welding has been artistic in nature, and she has designed and built many pieces for local organizations and groups.

“Technical skills are the skills that make the world work,” Yates said. “Learning a trade gives individuals confidence in their abilities and grows the ability to think critically and solve problems. Skilled trades are in demand and are becoming more desirable to women than they have been in the past. Women often have better hand-eye coordination and attention to detail, making them a great fit for more advanced technical processes. Most importantly, women should not be intimidated by the technical field. If there is interest, get in there and try it out, see how it fits. You might love it; you might not, but you should give it a try.”

For more information or to enroll at UA Hope-Texarkana, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124, email pac@uaht.edu, or contact your advisor today.

