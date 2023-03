Advertisement



The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is offering an Excel tips and tricks course on April 13, 20, and 27 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Student Center computer lab on the Hope campus. The class will teach students to understand and navigate Microsoft Excel.

The cost for the course is $20 per session or $55 for both sessions. Spots are limited.

For more information or to enroll, call 870-722-8568 or email racie.poindexter@uaht.edu.