Exploring Hair in History: The Science of Coloring and Styling Hair from Ancient Times to the Present

Did you know that historic fashion involved more than just the clothing you

would wear? Hair also played a big role in fashion. From the pompadour to the mohawk; from

henna to box dyes. Hair fashion has certainly evolved over the years. Hair has been braided,

colored, teased, and adorned to reflect not only the fashion of the day, but the values of the era.

Even false hair made in individual tufts, comb tufts, and plaits has played a role in fashion

history. Sometimes “false” hair would even be made from the hair in a person’s own hairbrush.

Men even had more to work with than women when you factor in not only the fashion of their

hairstyles but their facial hair choices as well.

Join us at the Museum of Regional History on March 11th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm as we

present a kid-friendly hands on workshop explaining the science of all things hair from ancient

times to the present. Make sure to wear clothes you can get messy! Children will even get to

take home a make-and-take activity. TMS Members are FREE and non-members are only $3 per

person. While this is a kid-friendly activity – adults with interest are welcome to attend.

Reservations are required and can be made at www.TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events or by calling

903.793.4831.

The Texarkana Museums System is a non-profit humanities organization that consists of the

Museum of Regional History, Discovery Place Interactive Museum, Ace of Clubs House, and P.

J. Ahern Home, all located in historic downtown Texarkana, USA. TMS offers events, programs,

and exhibitions year-round. Join us all year for special Sesquicentennial programs honoring

Texarkana heritage. For more information about this or upcoming events, please visit us on

Facebook, refer to our calendar at www.TexarkanaMuseums.org, or call 903.793.4831. For a list

of upcoming Sesquicentennial events, visit Facebook.com/Txk150.

