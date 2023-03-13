UA Hope-Texarkana to Hold Cookie Decorating Class

Advertisement



The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a cookie decorating class on Tuesday, April 4, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Hempstead Hall. This one-day course, taught by Ne’Shay Brown, is hands-on and will instruct students on an efficient and skillful technique for decorating cookies just in time for Easter. Students will be able to take their decorated treats home after the class.

The cost for the course is $25 per student. Spots are limited, and reservations for the class are confirmed with payment.

For more information or to enroll, contact Racie Poindexter at 870-722-8568 or racie.poindexter@uaht.edu.