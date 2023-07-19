FCCLA Qualifier from Redwater High School Achieves Top Twenty Placement at National Leadership Conference

Sponsor

Anna Fryar, Redwater High School student, earned a Top Twenty Gold Medal placement during the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) National Leadership Conference in Denver, CO.

Over 7,900 student members, advisers and guests attended the annual convention. Fryar received an 18th level placement out of 90 in recognition for outstanding performance in the Focus on Children, Level 2 STAR event.

For Fryar’s project, “The Colors of Kindness,” she worked with Second Grade students by reading to them stories about indifference, inclusion, and kindness. Additionally, she reinforced her readings by working with the students to create crafts so that they could truly understand what it means to be a good friend to others. The overall project was designed to exemplify student’s dedication, creativity, and commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of others.

The Redwater High School Teacher/Advisor for the FCCLA program is Jessica Davis.

FCCLA is a national Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for students in Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) education in public and private school through grade 12. FCCLA offers intra-curricular resources and opportunities for students to pursue careers that support families. Since 1945, FCCLA members have been making a difference in their families, careers, and communities by addressing important personal, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education.

