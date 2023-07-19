Mobile Apps 101 Course Offered at UA Hope Campus

Sponsor



The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is offering a Mobile Apps 101 course on August 31 and September 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Hempstead Hall on the Hope campus. The class will teach students to download, access, manage, navigate, and learn savvy tricks for apps on personal devices such as smartphones and tablets.

Students must bring their own personal devices. The cost of the course is $30. Spots are limited.

For more information or to enroll, call 870-722-8568 or email racie.poindexter@uaht.edu.